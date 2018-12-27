Japan executes two death-row inmates Thursday morning: sources

Japan executed two death-row inmates Thursday morning, sources familiar with the matter said.

The executions, ordered by Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita, were the first since July, when members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult were hanged.

The names of those executed Thursday was not immediately known, but sources said the executions were carried out at a detention center in Osaka Prefecture.

With Thursday’s hangings, the number of executions this year reached 15, the highest since 1993, when the death penalty was resumed after a temporary suspension.