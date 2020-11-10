JR東日本は21日、来春から山手線や東海道線など首都圏の17路線で最終列車の発車時刻を早めると明らかにした。繰り上げ幅の最大は高崎線と青梅線の約37分で、終電の一斉繰り上げは1987年の同社発足以来初めて。始発列車の時刻も5路線で繰り下げ、最大約17分遅くなる。詳細は12月に改めて発表する。

JR東は終電繰り上げの理由として、深夜帯の乗客減少に新型コロナ拡大が追い打ちを掛けたことや、終電後に実施する保守作業の時間確保を挙げている。

影響を受ける乗客は、9月の利用状況の集計では平日約2万人。混雑で3密が起きないよう、8路線で終電前の列車を増発する。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

JR東日本 (ひがしにほん) East Japan Railway Co.

21日 (にじゅういちにち) the 21st

来春(らいしゅん) next spring

〜から from 〜

山手線 (やまのてせん) Yamanote Line

東海道線 (とうかいどうせん) Tokaido Line

など and others

首都圏 (しゅとけん) Tokyo metropolitan area

路線 (ろせん) line

最終列車 (さいしゅうれっしゃ) last train

発車時刻 (はっしゃじこく) departure time

早(はや)める to move up the time, to hasten

明(あき)らかにする to reveal

繰(く)り上(あ)げ to bring forward

幅 (はば) range, difference

最大 (さいだい) maximum

高崎線 (たかさきせん) Takasaki Line

青梅線 (おうめせん) Ome Line

約 (やく) approximately

分 (ふん) minute

終電 (しゅうでん) last train

一斉 (いっせい) all at once

年 (ねん) year

同社 (どうしゃ) the same company

発足 (ほっそく) establishment

〜以来 (いらい) since 〜

初(はじ) めて for the first time

始発列車(しはつれっしゃ) first train

時刻 (じこく) time

繰(く)り下(さ)げ to push back

遅(おそ)くなる to be delayed

詳細(しょうさい) details

12月 (じゅうにがつ) December

改(あらた)めて anew, once again

発表(はっぴょう)する to announce

理由 (りゆう) reason

〜として as 〜

深夜帯 (しんやたい) late night time zone

乗客 (じょうきゃく) passenger

減少 (げんしょう) decline

新型(しんがた)コロナ novel coronavirus

拡大 (かくだい) spread

追(お)い打(う)ちを掛(か)ける to pour salt on the wound

〜後(ご) after 〜

実施(じっし)する to carry out, to implement

保守作業 (ほしゅさぎょう) maintenance work

時間確保 (じかんかくほ) securing time

挙(あ)げる to cite

影響(えいきょう)を受(う)ける to be affected

9月 (くがつ) September

利用状況 (りようじょうきょう) usage situation

集計 (しゅうけい) tally, totaling

平日 (へいじつ) weekday

2万人 (にまんにん) 20,000 people

混雑 (こんざつ) congestion

3密 (さんみつ) “three Cs” (closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowds and close-contact settings)

起(お)きる to occur

〜前(まえ) before 〜

増発 (ぞうはつ)する to increase frequency

Quick questions

1) 1987年以来初めてのこととは何ですか?

2) なぜ最終列車の発車時刻を早めるのですか?

3) 混雑で3密が起きないよう、どのような対策をしますか?

Translation

The East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) revealed Oct. 21 that from next spring it will bring forward the departure times for last trains on 17 lines in the Tokyo metropolitan area, including the Yamanote and Tokaido lines. In moving forward (the times), the largest difference will be for the Takasaki and Ome lines by about 37 minutes, and this is the first time since the company was established in 1987 that the last trains will be brought forward all at once. First train departures will be moved on five lines by around 17 minutes later at most. Details will be announced once again in December.

As the reason for JR East’s pushing forward of the last train, (it cited) the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has exacerbated the decline in late-night passengers, and the need to secure time for maintenance work after the last trains.

Based on figures from September, around 20,000 passengers are expected to be affected by the schedule changes to last trains on weekdays. To prevent three Cs (closed spaces, crowded places, close contact) caused by congestion, the company will increase the service frequency before the last train on eight lines.

Answers

1) What will happen for the first time since the company was established in 1987?

終電の一斉繰り上げ。

The last train departure times will be brought forward all at once.

2) What are the reasons for bringing forward the last train departure times?

深夜帯の乗客減少に新型コロナ拡大が追い打ちを掛けたことや、終電後に実施する保守作業の時間確保するため。

The spread of the novel coronavirus, which has exacerbated the decline in late-night passengers and the need to secure time for maintenance work after the last trains.

3) What will the company do as a strategy to prevent three Cs caused by congestion?

8路線で終電前の列車を増発する。

It will increase the service frequency before the last train on eight lines.

