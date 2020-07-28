National Ainu Museum opens in Hokkaido after COVID-19 delay

アイヌ民族の文化の発信と継承、国民理解促進の拠点として北海道白老町のポロト湖畔に整備されたアイヌ文化施設「民族共生象徴空間(ウポポイ)」が12日、開業した。「先住民族アイヌ」をテーマとした初めての国立施設。政府は観光や地域振興のけん引役としても期待しており、年間来場者100万人を目指すとしている。
当初は4月24日に開業予定だったが、新型コロナウイルス感染拡大の影響で2度延期されていた。開業後は感染防止のため入場を事前予約制とし、平日は1日2000人、土日祝日は1日2500人程度に制限する。
主な施設は国立アイヌ民族博物館と国立民族共生公園、慰霊施設。(KYODO)
Words and phrases
アイヌ Ainu
民族 (みんぞく) ethnic group
文化 (ぶんか) culture
発信 (はっしん) transmission, dissemination
継承 (けいしょう) inheritance, succession
国民 (こくみん) nation’s people, the public
理解 (りかい) understanding
促進 (そくしん) promotion
拠点 (きょてん) hub
〜として as ～
北海道 (ほっかいどう) Hokkaido
白老町 (しらおいちょう) Shiraoi town
ポロト Poroto
湖畔 (こはん) edge of a lake, lakeside
整備(せいび)する to put in place, to establish
施設 (しせつ) facility
民族共生象徴空間 (みんぞくきょうせいしょうちょうくうかん) National Ainu Museum and Park
ウポポイ Upopoy (an Ainu-language phrase that means “singing together in a large group”)
12日 the 12th
開業(かいぎょう)する to open a business/practice
先住民族 (せんじゅうみんぞく) indigenous people
〜をテーマとする on the theme of ～
初(はじ)めての the first
国立 (こくりつ) national
政府 (せいふ) government
観光 (かんこう) tourism
地域振興 (ちいきしんこう) regional development/promotion
けん引役(いんやく) driving force
期待(きたい)する to expect, to anticipate
年間来場者 (ねんかんらいじょうしゃ) annual visitors
100万人 (ひゃくまんにん) 1 million people
目指(めざ)す to aim for
〜としている to mention that ～
当初 (とうしょ) at first
4月 (しがつ) April
24日 (にじゅうよっか) the 24th
予定 (よてい) plan
新型(しんがた)コロナウイルス novel coronavirus
感染拡大 (かんせんかくだい) spread of infection
影響 (えいきょう) effect, influence
2度 (にど) twice
延期(えんき)する to postpone
〜後(ご) after ～
防止 (ぼうし) prevention
入場 (にゅうじょう) entrance, admission
事前 (じぜん) beforehand
予約制 (よやくせい) reservation system
平日 (へいじつ) weekday
1日 (いちにち) a day
2000人 (にせんにん) 2,000 people
土日祝日 (どにちしゅくじつ) weekends and national holidays
2500人 (にせんごひゃくにん) 2,500 people
〜程度 (ていど) approximately ～
制限(せいげん)する to limit
主(おも)な main
国立アイヌ民族博物館 (こくりつあいぬみんぞくはくぶつかん) National Ainu Museum
国立民族共生公園 (こくりつみんぞくきょうせいこうえん) National Ainu Park
慰霊施設 (いれいしせつ) memorial facilities
Quick questions
1) ウポポイのテーマは何ですか？
2) アイヌ民族の文化の発信と継承、国民理解促進に加え、政府は何を期待していますか？
3) 主にどのような施設がありますか？
Translation
The National Ainu Museum and Park (Upopoy) opened on the 12th, an Ainu cultural facility that was established on the shore of Lake Poroto in the town of Shiraoi, Hokkaido, and as a hub will promote national understanding and the dissemination and succession of the culture of the Ainu people. It is the first national facility with a theme of "indigenous people." The government expects it to be a driving force for tourism and regional development, mentioning an aim of 1 million annual visitors.
At first the plan was to open on April 24 but this was postponed two times due to the effect of the spread of infection of the novel coronavirus. In order to prevent infection after the opening, there will be a system of reserving beforehand, as well as a limit of approximately 2,000 people a day on weekdays and 2,500 people a day for weekends and national holidays.
The main facilities will be the National Ainu Museum, the National Ainu Park and memorial facilities.
Answers
1) What is the theme of Upopoy?
先住民族アイヌ。
Indigenous Ainu peoples.
2) What are the government’s expectations, in addition to the Ainu culture's dissemination and succession, and promoting public understanding?
観光や地域振興のけん引役となること。
To become a driving force for tourism and regional development.
3) What are the main facilities?
国立アイヌ民族博物館と国立民族共生公園、慰霊施設。
The National Ainu Museum, the National Ainu Park and memorial facilities.