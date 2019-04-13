Food & Drink | KONBINI WATCH

Lawson's corn pottage Kara-age Kun chicken is a cup of deep-fried nostalgia

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

Reiwa might be drawing near, but there’s still a bit of juice left in the Heisei Era (1989-2019) for brands to squeeze out in order to sell some goods.

Lawson is leading this last gasp by reviving an old version of their signature Kara-age Kun line of fried chicken. The chain has brought back flavors that were available back near the start of the era, and they come packaged in a throwback container, too. The limited-edition snacks (¥216 with tax) start with the currently available corn pottage variety, to be followed by a seaweed and salt version (¥268 with tax) arriving April 23.

Let’s focus on the corn potage chicken for now then. Some Heisei specials have been big misses — Koikeya’s retro seaweed and salt chips being particularly bad — but this is the type of deep-fried nostalgia that’s easy to get behind. The corn taste is subtle and works well with the warm chicken — everything is in balance. It’s a nice, tasty way to say farewell to Heisei.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Bringing out fish's natural flavor: One of chef Nakamura's delicate pieces of nigiri sushi.
Sushi M: Shaking up the world of sushi through sake pairings
Ever since he was a young chef in his early 20s, Michimasa Nakamura has wanted to shake things up in the world of sushi. Although he cherished its craftsmanship and traditions, he felt constrain...
Future proof?: The Japan branch of coffee chain Single O is experimenting with Starmaya, a new strain of coffee that is engineered to be more resilient to a changing climate.
Single O: Creating next-generation, climate-resilient coffees
It's every coffee lover's worst nightmare: A favorite local cafe closing down because there simply isn't enough coffee left to go around. Although it may sound like a hypothetical situation, throug...
New and improved: Chef Rachel Dow joins Tableaux's team in Tokyo.
Chef Rachel Dow's fresh take on 'new American' fare at Tableaux
Tableaux, a longtime presence in Daikanyama's restaurant scene, is revitalizing itself with American chef Rachel Dow at the helm, bringing a modern touch to the originally European-inspired restaur...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lawson's new corn pottage fried chicken

, ,