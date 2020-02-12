'Kaburaki Kiyokata and Hirezaki Eiho: Illustrations Bringing Color to Modern Literature'

Feb. 15-March 22

Kuchi-e prints, illustrations included in the introductory pages of books and magazines, were particularly prevalent from the late Meiji Era (1887-1912) to the early Taisho Era (1912-1926).

Among the later popular artists in this field were Kaburaki Kiyokata (1878-1972) and Hirezaki Eiho (1881-1968), both known for their beautiful depictions of Meiji Era women.

Focusing on illustrations by Kiyokata and Eiho, this exhibition features 110 works and includes those by earlier well-known artists, such as Takeuchi Keishu (1861-1943), Tomioka Eisen (1864-1905), Mizuno Toshikata (1866-1908) and Kajita Hanko (1870-1917).

Highlights include Eiho’s “Zoku Furyusen” (“The Elegant Line”), a 1905 frontispiece for the work of writer Izumi Kyoka (1873-1939).

Ota Memorial Museum of Art; 1-10-10 Jingu-mae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Meiji- Jingumae Stn. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.ukiyoe-ota-muse.jp/eng