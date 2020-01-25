'Tiida: The Sun'

Feb.4-29

Photographer Hal began taking images of couples in 2004 and has since exhibited internationally and published several photo books, including “Pinky & Killer” (2004) and “Flesh Love Returns” (2016).

Most of his works involve couples or explore themes of love, challenge, individuality, intimacy, communication and style. After his marriage to Yoko, an Okinawan model in 2017, his wife also became one of the main subjects of his work.

This exhibition focuses on images Photographer Hal took of Yoko during the couple’s honeymoon in Havana, Cuba, and includes a collection of photographs inspired by the sun and heat of the vacation, the nation’s music and the voices of locals he heard drifting out of the city’s coffee shops.

Gallery Tosei; 5-18-20 Chuo, Nakano-ku, Tokyo. Shin-Nakano Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Mon., Sun., holidays. 03-3380-7123; www.tosei-sha.jp