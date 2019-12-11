Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

Surrealist Painting: Influences and Iterations in Japan

The birth of the literary and artistic movement of surrealism is often credited to the writer, poet and critic Andre Breton (1896-1966), who challenged enlightenment by reason and rationality and promoted the potential of the unconscious mind to reveal an alternative expression of reality.

The continued popularity of masterpieces by surrealist artists such as Max Ernst (1891-1976) and Salvador Dali (1904-89) bears testament to the wide-reaching influence of the movement, which crossed all artistic genres and inspired international artists.

Featuring works by Dali, Ernst, Giorgio de Chirico (1888-1978), Rene Magritte (1898-1967) and Koga Harue (1895-1933), this exhibition focuses on the development of surrealist painting and its impact on art in Japan. (Yukari Tanaka)

