June 1-Aug. 30

During the Meiji Era (1868-1912), portraits of beautiful women — which later became known as bijinga — evolved to focus on not only physical beauty, but also inner beauty. During this time, many artists excelled at bijinga, including Kiyokata Kaburaki (1878-1972), who was acclaimed for emotionally rich portraits; Shinsui Ito (1898-1972), who depicted real women rather than models; and Uemura Shoen (1875-1949), a female artist who brought a sense of dignity and refinement to the women she portrayed.

Marking the 70th anniversary of the death of Uemura, this exhibition brings together her works with that of other renowned artists and includes her “Daughter Miyuki” (1914), Shinsui’s “Persian Cat” (1957) and Yokoyama Taikan’s “Bamboo Forest” (1917).

Adachi Museum of Art; 320 Furukawa-cho, Yasugi, Shimane. Yasugi Stn. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥2,300. 0854-28-7111; www.adachi-museum.or.jp/en



Ticket Giveaway: We have three pairs of tickets to “Bijin-ga: The World of Fine Feminine Beauty” at the Adachi Museum of Art to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: June 4.