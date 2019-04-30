'New Additions to the Collection'

May 8-July 8

Since it opened in 2001, the Osaka Museum of History has amassed artworks and items related to the city to present exhibitions covering regional history and culture. Throughout the years, Osaka citizens have also donated countless works and documents, which have been exhibited and also used for research by the museum.

This exhibition focuses on 15 new additions to the museum’s collection, which it is presenting to visitors for the first time. Works include a postcard depicting the ruins of a school after the Great Kita (North) Fire of 1909, and “Time for Hanami,” a portrait painted by Houen Aoki during the Taisho Era (1912-26) of a young girl sewing a garment for a hanami (cherry blossom viewing) party.

Osaka Museum of History; 4-1-32 Otemae, Chuo-ku, Osaka. Tanimachi Yon-chome Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥600. Closed Tue. 06-6946-5728; www.mus-his.city.osaka.jp