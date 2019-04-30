"Postcard of the fire in North Osaka" (1909) | OSAKA MUSEUM OF HISTORY

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'New Additions to the Collection'

OSAKA MUSEUM OF HISTORY

by Yukari Tanaka

May 8-July 8

Since it opened in 2001, the Osaka Museum of History has amassed artworks and items related to the city to present exhibitions covering regional history and culture. Throughout the years, Osaka citizens have also donated countless works and documents, which have been exhibited and also used for research by the museum.

This exhibition focuses on 15 new additions to the museum’s collection, which it is presenting to visitors for the first time. Works include a postcard depicting the ruins of a school after the Great Kita (North) Fire of 1909, and “Time for Hanami,” a portrait painted by Houen Aoki during the Taisho Era (1912-26) of a young girl sewing a garment for a hanami (cherry blossom viewing) party.

Osaka Museum of History; 4-1-32 Otemae, Chuo-ku, Osaka. Tanimachi Yon-chome Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥600. Closed Tue. 06-6946-5728; www.mus-his.city.osaka.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

An indigo shibori resist dyed kimono by Motohiko Katano
Motohiko Katano: Tied to shibori dyeing
In 1956, at the age of 57, Motohiko Katano (1899-1975), under the advice of the founder of the mingei (folk arts) movement Soetsu Yanagi, decided to abandon all other artistic expressio...
'Masterpieces of Japanese Art: From Sesshu and Eitoku to Korin and Hokusai'
May 3-June 2 This exhibition is part of the "Tsumugu Project: Preserving and Telling the Japanese Beauty — The Greatest Treasures and National Treasures of the Imperial Family," an...
Ayako Ishiba's "Between 2 and 3 -My Desk-" (2017)
'Between Dimensions'
April 20-June 1 Ayako Ishiba is inspired by the idea that human perception can deceive us on a daily basis — whether it's through visual illusions, the imagination, emotions clouding judgement, ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

"Postcard of the fire in North Osaka" (1909) | OSAKA MUSEUM OF HISTORY