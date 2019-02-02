Books / Reviews | ESSENTIAL READING FOR JAPANOPHILES

'The Lone Samurai': A meticulous portrait of warrior-legend Miyamoto Musashi

by Kris Kosaka

Contributing Writer

To comprehend Japan, you must understand one of its greatest historical figures, Miyamoto Musashi (1584-1645). Known by his first name alone, Musashi’s deeds across a number of art forms, including painting, poetry and, of course, the martial arts, reached mythological status even in his lifetime.

The Lone Samurai: The Life of Miyamoto Musashi, by William Scott Wilson.
304 pages
SHAMBHALA PUBLICATIONS, Biography.

William Scott Wilson’s definitive 2004 biography, “The Lone Samurai: The Life of Miyamoto Musashi” stands out among English resources, not only for its meticulous historical accuracy, but also for the author’s expertise on samurai texts. Wilson sifts through numerous original sources to give the reader “a real live human being” in Musashi.

The book stands out for its anecdotal storytelling and Wilson’s emphasis on giving context to Musashi’s life, with explanations of the mushashugyōsha tradition (traveling to gain skill in combat), the Kyoto Renaissance and the idea of adhering to one specific school of art, a tradition which Musashi decisively rejected, insisting each must create their own way in all endeavors.

By giving color to the people and places that surrounded Musashi, a more complete picture of the man emerges, including his sense of humor, intelligence and gregariousness, qualities not usually associated with the hardened, solitary warrior who spent his last two years in a cave.

With appendixes that trace Musashi’s impact on the arts, Wilson satisfies both strands of Musashi’s greatness: his devotion to culture and his fighting prowess. It’s a book that compels multiple readings to understand both man and country.

LATEST BOOKS STORIES

Modern man: Born in China, Lu Xun found much of his inspiration in Japan when he studied medicine in Sendai in the early 1900s.
How Japan unleashed Lu Xun's ferocious literary passion
If you were to muse on the contribution of Japan to world literature in the 20th century, a host of authors' names — from Soseki to Tanizaki, from Endo to Murakami, from Akutagawa to Kawab...
Familiar tropes but not much plot in Haruki Murakami's 'Killing Commendatore'
The English translation of Haruki Murakami's 14th novel, "Killing Commendatore," hit bookshelves in October 2018 and, at over 700 pages, it is a veritable brick. And, perhaps due to this massive...
A difficult translation: At first, translator Louise Heal Kawai had difficulty with many of the characters in Soji Shimada's (pictured) murder-mystery novel "Murder in the Crooked House," but soon discovered the author's comedic tone.
'Murder in the Crooked House': Behind the mask of a classic Japanese murder mystery
As a fan and critic of Japanese literature in translation, I would love for every title to be readily available in translation in every language, but for the moment market forces dictate what is...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

, ,