'Toshiko Okanoue, Photo Collage: The Miracle of Silence'

Jan. 26-April 7

Toshiko Okanoue’s artistic career took off in the 1950s after her photo montages were praised by the art critic and leading surrealist Shuzo Takiguchi.

Using materials mostly sourced from magazines left in Japan by the Allied powers after World War II, she juxtaposed pictures of society and style from Life, Time, Vogue, Harpers Bazaar and other publications to create unusual compositions.

Bringing together works from museums in Japan with others from the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, this exhibition traces Okanoue’s career, while introducing objects from her personal collection.

Supplementing her collages are sketches, documents, a book of poems and other materials, including a dress — an image of which was used in one of the artist’s works — on loan from the Kyoto Costume Institute.

Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum; 5-21-9 Shirokanedai, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Shirokanedai Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥900. Closed 2nd, 4th Wed. 03-5777-8600; www.teien-art-museum.ne.jp