'La Caricature is Here!'

Jan. 12- Feb. 24

On Nov. 4, 1830, the first issue of Caricature, edited by Charles Philipon (1800-61), was published in Paris. The groundbreaking weekly magazine, which launched after the July Revolution, was originally a simple publication of illustrations. However, it quickly adopted a political agenda in response to government restrictions to the freedom of the press. Political satire followed and the magazine became an important part of France’s Golden Age of Caricature.

Featured works include “The Flowers Personified” (1847) by printmaker J. J. Grandville (1803-47), “Masks of 1831” (1832) by the painter Honore Daumier (1808-79) and “Crest of the People, Crest of Moderate” (1831) by Philipon.

