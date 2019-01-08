Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'La Caricature is Here!'

ITAMI CITY MUSEUM OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

Jan. 12- Feb. 24

On Nov. 4, 1830, the first issue of Caricature, edited by Charles Philipon (1800-61), was published in Paris. The groundbreaking weekly magazine, which launched after the July Revolution, was originally a simple publication of illustrations. However, it quickly adopted a political agenda in response to government restrictions to the freedom of the press. Political satire followed and the magazine became an important part of France’s Golden Age of Caricature.

Featured works include “The Flowers Personified” (1847) by printmaker J. J. Grandville (1803-47), “Masks of 1831” (1832) by the painter Honore Daumier (1808-79) and “Crest of the People, Crest of Moderate” (1831) by Philipon.

Itami City Museum of Art; 2-5-20 Miyanomae, Itami, Hyogo. Itami Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥500. Closed Mon. 072-772-7447; www.artmuseum-itami.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

Minoru Nomata's "Listen to the Tales" (2013)
What kind of beauty lies beneath ruins?
One question hovering over the Shoto Museum exhibition "Beyond the End: Ruins in Art History" is "What is beauty?" The paintings and prints in the show, gathered from museum collections ...
“Fuji Kindergarten” by Tezuka Takaharu & Yui (Tezuka Architects)
'Architectural and Spatial Works Designed for Children'
Jan. 12-March 24 When the modern education system in Japan was established during the Meiji Era (1868-1912), the first school facilities were architecturally based on Western-style buildings. Th...
'Direct Perception by Soetsu Yanagi'
Jan. 11-March 24 Soetsu Yanagi (1889-1961), a scholar who specialized in the philosophy of religion, was also a theorist and aesthetician credited for spearheading the mingei (Japanese ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge