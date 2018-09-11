/

‘Challengers in Nihonga: Taikan, Shunso, Kokei, and Gyoshu’

YAMATANE MUSEUM OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

Sept. 15-Nov. 11

After the Meiji Restoration of 1868 brought an end to Japan’s isolation, the influence of an influx of Western-style painting threatened to overshadow traditional Japanese art. To support the development of modern nihonga (Japanese painting), the critic and scholar Okakura Tenshin and a group of artists lead by Yokoyama Taikan co-founded the Japan Art Institute in 1898.

This exhibition presents the work of Taikan and four other nihonga masters with that of related artists to celebrate 120 years of the Japan Art Insitute. Highlights include the presentation of all eight panels of Kokei’s masterpiece “Scenes from the Legend of Kiyohime.”

Yamatane Museum of Art; 3-12-36 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku , Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.yamatane-museum.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

Kaii Higashiyama's "Toshodaiji Miei-do Murals: Mountain Clouds" (detail, 1975)
The painterly prayers of Higashiyama
"Higashiyama Kaii Retrospective (1908-1999)" at The Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto, actually only presents half of Higashiyama's life. It's a truncated career survey focusing on the mid-to later-life ...
'Lee Kit "We Used to Be More Sensitive"'
Sept. 16-Dec. 24 Hong-Kong born artist Lee Kit is internationally acclaimed for his early textile works, which subtly reference everyday activities and objects, and were hand painted in pastel-c...
"Memorise #1" (2018)
'Misato Kurimune Solo Exhibition "Still Remained"'
Sept. 14-Oct. 13 Based in her hometown of Kobe, contemporary artist Misato Kurimune studied printmaking at the Kyoto Seika University and now creates mixed media works that question the notions ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge