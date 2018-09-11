‘Challengers in Nihonga: Taikan, Shunso, Kokei, and Gyoshu’

Sept. 15-Nov. 11

After the Meiji Restoration of 1868 brought an end to Japan’s isolation, the influence of an influx of Western-style painting threatened to overshadow traditional Japanese art. To support the development of modern nihonga (Japanese painting), the critic and scholar Okakura Tenshin and a group of artists lead by Yokoyama Taikan co-founded the Japan Art Institute in 1898.

This exhibition presents the work of Taikan and four other nihonga masters with that of related artists to celebrate 120 years of the Japan Art Insitute. Highlights include the presentation of all eight panels of Kokei’s masterpiece “Scenes from the Legend of Kiyohime.”

Yamatane Museum of Art; 3-12-36 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku , Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.yamatane-museum.jp