Culture City of East Asia 2017 Kyoto: Asia Corridor Contemporary Art Exhibition

Aug. 19-Oct. 15

The Kyoto Art Center and Nijo Castle are hosting a contemporary art exhibition featuring the works of artists from various cultures and backgrounds. The main venue is Nijo Castle, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site that features architecture and gardens designed like corridors. This arrangement coincides with the exhibition’s concept “Asian corridors,” allowing you to view the art by moving in a circuit.

The Culture City of East Asia project was organized to design a space for visitors to experience the rich cultures of East Asia through the lenses of art in hopes of creating a more peaceful society. In light of this, the exhibition features 25 artists from three East Asian countries — Japan, South Korea, and China — including Yayoi Kusama, Jeongwa Choi, and Guo-Qiang Cai, in addition to multiple artists who are based in Kyoto. (Yukari Tanaka)

Nijo Castle/Kyoto Art Center; 541 Nijojo-cho, Nijo-dori Horikawa Nishi-iru, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto/546-2 Yamabushiyama-cho, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto. Nijojo-mae Stn/Shijo Stn. NC 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m./KAC 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥1,200/Free. 075-222-2733; www.asiacorridor.org