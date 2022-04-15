The Japan Times Cube Inc. (representative director: Minako Suematsu) launched Roundtable by The Japan Times, a series of talk events broadcasted in Japan.

The English-language events invites readers of The Japan Times to be guest speakers. Ross Rowbury, a Senior Managing Director at Nomura Holdings, who has a deep knowledge of Japan and boasts a wide network both domestically and abroad, sits down in the role of host with Japanese and non-Japanese to discuss their lives in Japan. Held once a month, the format of the Roundtable includes time for panel discussions with the participation of the audience.

For our special speaker, Mr. Rowbury will welcome Michael Magee, Managing Director of BRITA Japan where he works to bring to life the company’s vision “To change the way people drink water sustainably.”

<Overview>

Date and time: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

10:30 to 11:30 JST: Talk session

Registration at: https://peatix.com/event/3217470

Participants: This event is a recording and not a livestream. A notification will be sent to participants when the recording is posted online.

Registration fee: Free

The contents of Roundtable by The Japan Times will be published as an archive at a later date and will be introduced in the main paper of The Japan Times and the website of Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times. Roundtable is held in cooperation with Nomura Holdings.

Michael Magee

Michael Magee is the Managing Director of BRITA Japan where he works to bring to life the company’s vision “To change the way people drink water sustainably.” In this role he has turned around a struggling business while addressing his concern for the environment by driving usage of BRITA products as a substitute for single-use plastic water bottles.

Prior to this Japan-focused role, Michael played a more international role by leading 3M’s stationery business in the APAC region in the capacity of a Business Development Manager where he oversaw businesses across 13 countries. He moved to the regional position based on his success as the Managing Director of 3M’s stationery business in Japan. Originally focused on marketing, Michael transitioned to general management roles as he took on broader responsibilities starting with a Sales and Marketing Director role in Philips earlier in his career.

Michael earned a MBA from the University of Michigan. He is bilingual with unique insights into Japanese culture and behaviors partly as a result of being born and raised in Japan.

Ross Rowbury

Ross Rowbury is a Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Group Corporate Communications at Nomura Holdings. He has observed Japan while living and working here for four decades. Commencing his career in finance in Tokyo during the early 1980s, he later moved into public relations and communications, holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co. (now Kreab) and PRAP Japan. He headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Prior to joining Nomura in October, he was a freelance consultant to a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also a visiting professor of Asian marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto and is on the Board of TELL, a suicide prevention and mental health NPO.

◾ The Japan Times

Established in 1897, The Japan Times is Japan’s largest and oldest English-language daily newspaper, providing English-language news on Japan and the world. The Japan Times is “Japan’s Window to the World,” covering politics, economics, culture, society and sports to keep the world informed about Japan and its current situation. As the largest English-language news site in Japan, we offer a variety of unique content.

Website: www.japantimes.co.jp/

