Shohei Ohtani is a dad.

The baseball superstar and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, have welcomed a baby girl to their family, he said in an announcement on Instagram on Saturday afternoon (Sunday morning in Japan).

"I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter," he said in the post, which features a picture of a baby's feet and his dog, Dekopin. "To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents."

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed the reigning National League MVP on the paternity list on Friday, and he stayed behind to be with his wife in Los Angeles as the team traveled to face the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Ohtani can miss up to three games on paternity leave.

Ohtani's announcement on Instagram garnered over 26,000 likes and 6,000 comments from excited fans within an hour.