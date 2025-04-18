Max Verstappen played it cool as speculation swirled around his Formula One future on Thursday, with Red Bull's four-time world champion saying it was not on his mind and that he was "very relaxed."

Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko said after last Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix that the team was concerned the Dutch driver might leave at the end of the season.

Verstappen, who won the Japanese Grand Prix on April 6, finished sixth in Bahrain last week, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri winning from pole position.