The Grand Sumo Spring Regional Tour, which wound its way through the Kansai and Chubu regions over the past few weeks, has entered its final leg in Tokyo and the prefectures surrounding the capital.

With tickets for many of the stops along the way still having been available up to one or two days beforehand, jungyō (regional tours) remain perhaps the most accessible pro sumo events in 2025.

That’s particularly true for foreign visitors to Japan, as ticket prices for the regional tour are anywhere from 10 to 20 times cheaper than those for similar seats at the upcoming events in London and Paris.