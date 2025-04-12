Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched six scoreless innings and Tommy Edman hit a three-run homer as the Los Angeles Dodgers remained perfect at home this season with a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Yamamoto (2-1) gave up two hits and had nine strikeouts and one walk while beating the Cubs for the second time this season. Left-hander Tanner Scott pitched a perfect ninth inning for his fourth save as the Dodgers improved to 7-0 at home with their first shutout of the year.

Los Angeles' Freddie Freeman scored a run but went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his return from the injured list. He missed nine games after aggravating a right ankle injury. Shohei Ohtani finished 0-for-4 and fanned twice.