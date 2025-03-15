Seiya Suzuki, who left Japanese baseball four years ago to embark on a career in MLB, felt the nostalgia creep in at times as he played at Tokyo Dome wearing an MLB uniform for the first time.

Facing the Hanshin Tigers and hearing the team’s cheering section was a blast from the recent past for the former Hiroshima Carp star, who is preparing for his fourth year in MLB with the Chicago Cubs.

“I played against some of them (the Tigers) before,” Suzuki said after the Cubs’ 3-0 loss to Hanshin in an exhibition on Saturday afternoon. “So it felt nostalgic in that sense. It’s only been four years, so it hasn’t been that long.”