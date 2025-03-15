Seiya Suzuki got the cheers, but the Hanshin Tigers got the win.
Suzuki was showered with applause in his return to Japan as a member of the Chicago Cubs, while Hanshin’s Koji Chikamoto, Ukyo Maegawa and Teruaki Sato drove in runs in a 3-0 win at Tokyo Dome on Saturday afternoon.
Twenty-year-old Tigers pitcher Keito Mombetsu — who has seven career NPB appearances, including three starts — struck out two batters in five perfect innings. Mombetsu, Hanshin’s second-round draft pick in 2022, has had a productive spring for the Japanese team, with nine scoreless innings across three appearances against NPB clubs.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.