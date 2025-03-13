Safety Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract extension.

The team announced the deal on Wednesday but didn't reveal financial terms.

Hamlin, who turns 27 later this month, played in 14 games (all starts) for the Bills last season, part of his remarkable comeback since going into cardiac arrest after a hit to the chest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023.

He was brought back slowly during the 2023 season and appeared in five games, mostly on special teams. But last season, he played 98% of the snaps at safety in the games in which he appeared.

Hamlin made 89 tackles, including two for loss, recovered a fumble, broke up five passes and had two interceptions — the first of his career — in 2024.

The Bills selected Hamlin, who played collegiately at Pitt, in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has 184 tackles in 48 career games (27 starts).