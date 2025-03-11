Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has blasted some of his troubled club's stars as "not good enough" and "probably overpaid."

Ratcliffe made his scathing assessment after enduring a dismal start to his reign at Old Trafford since taking charge of football operations in February last year.

The British billionaire named Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Antony as the chief causes of his frustration.