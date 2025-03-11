Sam Darnold plans to sign a three-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks that includes $55 million guaranteed and a total value of more than $100 million, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic and ESPN reported Monday afternoon that Darnold and Seattle completed the agreement, which can become official on Wednesday at the start of the 2025 league year. NFL Network reported the value of the deal was $100.5 million.

Darnold parlayed a career season with the Minnesota Vikings into the largest contract of his career. He signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings before the 2024 season as a candidate to replace Kirk Cousins and stepped into the QB1 role after rookie first-round pick JJ McCarthy had season-ending knee surgery in August.