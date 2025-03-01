Planning for the extraordinary takes a special kind of audacity. Nobody points to center field and clears the wall with the next swing. One guy might have done it, but that was Babe Ruth, and nobody is really sure about that, anyway.

Then came Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani, the walking miracle of the Los Angeles Dodgers, will resume his two-way Ruthian feats this season. His right elbow is healthy enough for pitching, and his left shoulder looks a whole lot sturdier than it did in the Bronx last October.