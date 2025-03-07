Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is funding a joint initiative with the WTA for paid maternity leave of "up to 12 months" for players on the women's tennis circuit, the two organizations announced Thursday.

The PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program "will offer benefits to more than 320 eligible WTA players," the WTA said in a statement.

"WTA players will for the first time receive paid maternity leave up to 12 months, and have access to grants for fertility treatments to build families, as well as other benefits," it read.