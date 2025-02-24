American Mikaela Shiffrin earned her record-extending 100th skiing World Cup victory on Sunday in the Italian resort of Sestriere.

Shiffrin won the slalom, finishing 0.61 seconds ahead of second-place Croatian Zrinka Ljutic, to become the first skier, male or female, to reach triple digits in World Cup race victories.

American Paula Moltzan finished third thanks to an excellent second run, while world champion Camille Rast crashed out on her first run.

"Everybody's been so nice and so supportive," a tearful Shiffrin said. "All of my teammates and competitors and coaches and the whole World Cup. I'm so grateful.

"I think it's pretty special to share it with Paula, my teammate. I could hear everybody cheering from the start when she went.

"I thought, 'Okay. It's like a day of training. We just keep pushing.' And she pushes, and I push. And we made it achievable."

Shiffrin's hunt for her 100th career World Cup win was put on hold after she crashed during a giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont, in November and suffered a puncture wound in her abdomen.

She returned to racing at the end of January and won a record-equaling 15th career world championships medal earlier this month when she and downhill champion Breezy Johnson struck gold in the new women's team combined event.

Shiffrin appeared slightly off the pace in her World Cup return, finishing 25th in the Sestriere giant slalom on Friday and failing to make the cut in the same category on Saturday.

"Today, a lot of things had to go right for me and actually wrong for some others," Shiffrin added.

"Camille, on the first run, was just so fast. So a lot of things had to go in my direction. But in the end, I did something right too."

In January 2023, Shiffrin passed compatriot Lindsey Vonn by winning her 83rd World Cup race, the most by a female skier.

Less than two months later, the two-time Olympic gold medalist established herself as the most successful Alpine skier in World Cup history, male or female, when she topped retired Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's decades-old record of 86 victories.