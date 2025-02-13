Bayern Munich scored either side of halftime through Michael Olise and Harry Kane but had to endure late pressure from host Celtic before securing a 2-1 victory in their Champions League playoff first leg on Wednesday.

Olise's stunning shot in the 45th minute put the German side in front, and Kane doubled the lead with a 49th-minute volley at the far post.

Celtic, which put the ball in the net with Nicolas Kuehn, but had the effort ruled offside in the very first minute of the game, cut the deficit in the 79th minute thanks to Daizen Maeda's close-range header to inject late drama into the match.