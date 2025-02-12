The Philadelphia Eagles’ easy win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl delivered a record TV audience, becoming the most-watched event in U.S. TV history, according to revised numbers released Tuesday.

The number rose 3.5% to 127.7 million, according to final numbers from the ratings company Nielsen. The tally includes Fox’s namesake network, its free Tubi streaming service, Telemundo and other outlets. Tubi alone delivered 13.6 million viewers, Fox said.

Last year, 123.4 million tuned in for the National Football League championship to see the Chiefs pull off a thrilling overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers.