San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown were among the 14 players named on Thursday as reserves for next month's NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco.

Guards and frontcourt players were named from both the Eastern and Western Conferences for the Feb. 16 event, with the reserves chosen by coaches from their respective conference.

Wembanyama, a 221-cm French star who captured NBA Rookie of the Year honors last season, is averaging 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.9 blocked shots, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.