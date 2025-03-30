Japan, South Korea and China agreed on Sunday to continue trilateral economic and trade cooperation to address “emerging challenges,” a partnership that has become more crucial than ever as the U.S. trade war shatters the global order.

Trade minister Yoji Muto, his South Korean counterpart, Ahn Duk-geun, and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met in Seoul for the first trilateral meeting among the three countries’ trade ministers in over five years.

The ministers agreed to speed up negotiations toward a free trade agreement (FTA) between the three countries, which have not been able to deliver any tangible results since the negotiations started in 2012.