The Japan Pavilion at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka has been completed in time for the start of the event on April 13 for a six-month run.

The facility, run by the Japanese government, will feature exhibits linked to the expo's theme of "designing a future society for our lives" and is expected to attract many foreign dignitaries as the host country pavilion.

The Japan Pavilion, whose exterior is characterized by wooden planks arranged in a circle, comprises three zones based on the concept of "circulation," showcasing the role of microorganisms in decomposing garbage and Japan's sustainable manufacturing techniques.

Also, one of the world's largest Martian rocks, which came to Earth as a meteorite, will be displayed to the public for the first time.

"It is a very important pavilion that will be the face of the expo," Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, said at a ceremony to mark the completion on Saturday.

"We hope visitors feel the excitement of 'circulation' occurring not just on Earth but also on Mars and at other places in space, possibly," Tokura, chairman of Keidanren, the country's biggest business lobby, added.

The expo will be held on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay.