Business was already tough for auto parts maker Asahi Tekko, but with U.S. car tariffs due to bite this week, its president has a simple message for Donald Trump: "Give me a break."

The 425 workers at the company are some of the 5.6 million Japanese people employed directly or indirectly in the auto sector who are now fearful about their future.

"There is no point in learning about this only two or three months in advance," company president Tetsuya Kimura said at Asahi Tekko's factory in Hekinan in central Japan.