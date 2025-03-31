In the heart of rural Chiba, the Kisarazu Costco branch is doing brisk business. No music plays, but inside the immense warehouse, demonstrations are underway and samples are being handed out.

The atmosphere is buzzing. Under the watchful eye of Ken Theriault, Costco representative director and Japan country manager, the American membership-model wholesaler has flourished in Japan.

Founded in 1983, Costco is the third-largest global retailer. Japan is its fourth-largest market by store count.