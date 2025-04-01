After 87 races alongside four different teammates on Red Bull’s junior team, Yuki Tsunoda’s career was at an inflection point.

Late last year, Red Bull, the six-time world constructors’ champion, was preparing to part ways with Sergio Perez after a disastrous second half of the 2024 season for the Mexican veteran.

Perez’s replacement was expected to come from Racing Bulls, which has long served as a proving ground for Red Bull talent, including four-time world champions Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.