A 21-year-old man has reportedly admitted to stabbing a high school girl following a dispute over online games, after her body was found hidden in a closet at his home in Aichi Prefecture.

Masaki Eguchi, an unemployed man from the city of Ichinomiya in the prefecture, was arrested on Monday for abandoning the body of 16-year-old Waka Kato from Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward in a closet on the second floor of his home.

According to the Aichi Prefectural Police, an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was hemorrhagic shock, and she was presumed to have died on Sunday. Numerous stab wounds and cuts were found on the back of her head, the back of her neck and her back, leading investigators to believe Kato was attacked from behind.