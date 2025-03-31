When Defense Minister Gen Nakatani welcomed U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to the Defense Ministry in Tokyo for talks on Sunday, the Pentagon chief was treated to a backdrop of Japan’s famed cherry blossoms in full bloom as he inspected an honor guard.

The implicit symbolism of the scene was not lost on Nakatani, who took it as a metaphor for the direction U.S.-Japan defense ties are heading.

“It was just as if the flowers were celebrating with us the bright future of the alliance ahead of us,” Nakatani, standing beside Hegseth, told a news conference later in the day.