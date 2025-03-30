Distraught by a business failure and a career setback, Tsuyoshi Domoto walked despondently onto a bridge in Portugal. The waters of the Douro River slowly flowed far below as he contemplated his options. He saw his parents’ faces staring back at him, and finally made a choice.

“‘What the hell are you doing?’” the tech entrepreneur recalled asking himself. “‘Let’s not give up on this thing called life. As long as there is life, there is hope.’”

Domoto opened up about his down-and-out days and about his 2023 "aha" moment on the Luis I Bridge in Porto during a Tokyo Fail Club gathering held at the Shibuya Ward offices of Google, its sponsor.