Hyogo Prefectural Police said Wednesday they have arrested a U.S. tourist after he reported that he had inadvertently brought a handgun into Japan.

The 73-year-old was arrested on March 24 on suspicion of possessing a revolver at a terminal building at Kobe Port in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, on March 23. Police have already sent papers on the case to prosecutors.

The Hyogo Prefectural Police department believes the handgun slipped through security procedures at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture.

The man has said the gun was for self-defense and that he had packed the firearm by mistake.

According to the police, he flew from an airport in Hawaii. On March 23, he notified a crew member of a cruise ship he was set to board at Kobe Port that he had accidentally brought a handgun with him, after he noticed the firearm in his luggage.

Based on his statements, investigative authorities found three bullets in a trash can in a toilet at the port's terminal.

"While it is true that the man entered Japan via Kansai International Airport, we'll refrain from further comments due to the ongoing police investigation," an official at Osaka Customs said.