Celtic captain Calum McGregor said Wednesday that he hoped Kyogo Furuhashi would stay at the Scottish club despite being linked with a move to Rennes in France.

Furuhashi, who turned 30 on Monday, helped Celtic reach the Champions League playoffs in a 1-0 win over Young Boys.

The Japanese striker had three goals disallowed in the game.

"He's a top player," McGregor said. "Again, you see his quality, his movement, the way he sets the tone for the team.

"All our good players, we want to keep them for as long as we can and generally when there's speculation, then people have done well, so we want that as well.

"It gets people talking about Celtic, and the players that we've got, so I'm sure the club will do everything they can to keep him because he's a top player and a top person as well."