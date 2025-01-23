Roki Sasaki was turning heads with his fastball while still in high school. At age 20, in his second pro season pitching for the Chiba Lotte Marines, he threw a perfect game — and tossed eight more perfect innings in his next start. A year later, he was pitching for Samurai Japan at the World Baseball Classic.

Now clad in Dodger Blue, the 23-year-old “Monster of the Reiwa Era” is ready to start a new journey in MLB.

Sasaki, the prized Japanese pitching phenom with a blazing fastball and devastating splitter, slipped into a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform for the first time during his introductory news conference with the team in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“Putting on this Dodgers uniform today, I am reminded that my journey is just about to begin,” Sasaki said. “It makes me feel more focused than ever.”

Sasaki will wear No. 11 with the Dodgers — the number his new teammate Shohei Ohtani wore during his NPB career with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.

Sasaki was 29-15 with a 2.10 ERA in four seasons with the Marines. The team posted him in December, leading to a feeding frenzy of MLB clubs vying for Sasaki.

He announced his decision to join the Dodgers last week, and the team officially announced the signing earlier on Wednesday.