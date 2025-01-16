Tiger Woods admitted he has far greater concerns than the status of next month's Genesis Invitational, the PGA Tour event that he has hosted since 2019.

With wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area, Woods said that real life carries more weight than the event, which is slated to be held at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades from Feb. 13 to 16.

"It's just sad," Woods told reporters in the SoFi Center after his debut TGL match on Tuesday. "Max (Homa) and I have grown up there. We're SoCal kids. To see what has happened, I've known a couple of people who lost everything, so it's just hard.