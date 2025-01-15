Last year's finalist, Zheng Qinwen, was knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round by Germany's Laura Siegemund on Wednesday in the biggest shock of the tournament so far.

The normally ice cool Olympic champion "Queen Wen" got hot under the collar as she was sent packing 7-6 (3), 6-3 by the world No. 97.

Veteran Siegemund, who will turn 37 in March, is the second oldest player in the women's draw in Melbourne.