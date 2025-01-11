“You have no more than 30 minutes.”
That’s the stern reminder I’m given before being ushered into a room to speak with Japan’s “Ice Prince.”
The clock starts ticking, and the first six minutes are spent on a photo shoot in a conference room turned into a makeshift studio in his hometown of Sendai, about 350 kilometers northeast of Tokyo.
