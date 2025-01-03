Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters fears this year's Club World Cup could create "great difficulty" for Manchester City and Chelsea ahead of next season's Premier League campaign.

The two clubs will be England's representatives in FIFA's expanded 32-team event in the United States, with players' unions threatening legal action on welfare grounds and national leagues unhappy about the potential effects on their own competitions.

The Club World Cup final is due to be played on July 13, with the 2025-26 Premier League season starting on Aug. 16.