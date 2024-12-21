Yuki Tsunoda will represent experience and continuity at Racing Bulls next year but, passed over for promotion, the Japanese driver looks to be running out of road at the Red Bull-owned Formula One team.

A flurry of Red Bull announcements culminated on Friday with 20-year-old Isack Hadjar confirmed as Tsunoda's teammate.

The Frenchman takes the seat vacated by New Zealander Liam Lawson, who joins four-time champion Max Verstappen at the main team after Mexican Sergio Perez was dropped.