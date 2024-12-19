Italian crime bosses and the far-right are tapping into the muscle and money-spinning activities of hardline "ultra" soccer fans in several Italian cities, with mobsters even seeking to take control of some smaller clubs, according to Italy's leading anti-mafia prosecutor.

An investigation by Milan prosecutors and the office of the national anti-mafia prosecutor found that ultra groups at Inter and AC Milan, two of the biggest names in Italian soccer, have allegedly become enmeshed with crime gangs.

Leaders of the ultras, with links to members of Italy's notorious 'Ndrangheta mafia, run ticket scams and protection rackets on drink stands and car parks around the city's San Siro stadium, which both clubs share, prosecutors say. Police in September arrested 19 high-profile members of the clubs' ultras as part of an investigation given extra urgency by the killing of Antonio Bellocco, a leading figure in the 'Ndrangheta and a prominent Inter Milan ultra, outside a boxing gym that month. In a 568-page arrest document, prosecutors traced a direct link between leaders of "Curva Nord," the main ultra group of Italian champion Inter, and the 'Ndrangheta, the country's largest organized crime group.