Aaron Judge smacked his first home run of the Major League Baseball playoffs and the New York Yankees beat Cleveland 6-3 on Tuesday, seizing command of the American League Championship Series.

Judge broke open a tight game with his two-run blast in the seventh inning as the Yankees grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of seven series, which continues on Thursday in Cleveland.

"We've got to keep things the same," Judge said. "It's going to be a loud environment, a fun environment. We've got to go out there and keep playing our game ... feed off the energy and go from there."