New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga says he'll "go at it 100%" when he takes the mound against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced on Saturday that Senga will get his second postseason start on Sunday in the opener of the best-of-seven series that will decide a World Series berth.

The 31-year-old right-hander, a five-time Japan Series champion for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, was the surprise starter for the Mets in Game 1 of their division series against the Philadelphia Phillies after making just one start during the regular season because of injuries.