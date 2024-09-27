Shohei Ohtani hit a go-ahead single in a five-run seventh inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their 11th National League West title in 12 seasons with a 7-2 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres on Thursday.
Will Smith had a game-tying two-run homer and Mookie Betts added a two-run single in the seventh for the Dodgers (95-64), who also clinched a bye in the wild-card round. Ohtani went 3-for-5.
Los Angeles held off a second-half surge by the Padres, who clinched a playoff spot with a victory at Los Angeles on Tuesday.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.